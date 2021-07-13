Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a significant threat. Please continue to heed all remaining road closures, and be especially cautious driving at night.alerts.weather.gov
