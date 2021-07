Tesla announced in its Q2 2021 financial report that the all-electric Tesla Semi program was shifted to 2022, which is another delay. Let's recall that the Semi was unveiled in 2017 (the company announced 300- and 500-mile versions) and originally planned for 2019. The vehicle is significantly delayed. In the recent quarters, Tesla aimed for 2021, but it ain't gonna happen despite that earlier this year we saw the redesigned, second-generation prototypes. (here and here). Some even expected that the production will reach 100 units a week in December 2021.