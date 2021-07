FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s second Razorback team will face a challenging schedule once again in 2021, but then again what’s new?. An SEC schedule is always tough and Arkansas has Texas as one of its four non-conference foes this fall. The Hogs and Longhorns were the two dominant teams most years in the old Southwest Conference. As crazy as this may seem, this fall’s game may be the last time the two meet as non-conference opponents. According to various reports Texas, along with Oklahoma, is heading to the SEC.