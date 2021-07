I love to declutter stuff. My car, my closet, my junk drawer, and pretty much any part of my life. It feels great when everything is clean and uncluttered. I do everything better. I work from home so it helps me focus on work and the task at hand. If I’m writing a blog post I don’t want to think about my dirty dishes in the sink or clipping my dog’s nails. It kinda helps clear your mind a little bit so you work smoother, better.