NEW DELHI — Research by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund has found that the Sputnik V vaccine showed strong results on neutralizing the activity of sera from individuals against new variants of SARS-CoV-2. “Vaccination with Sputnik V has produced protective neutralizing titers against new variants, including Alpha B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK), Beta B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa), Gamma P.1 (first identified in Brazil), Delta B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 (first identified in India) and Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317 with mutations in the Receptor-Binding Domain (RBD),” the organizations said.