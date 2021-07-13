Cancel
Australia blown away by Gayle force as West Indies take unassailable lead in T20I series

By Melinda Farrell
Sporting News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Indies 142 for 4 (Gayle 67, Pooran 32*, Meredith 3-48) beat Australia 141 for 6 (Henriques 33, Walsh 2-18) by six wickets. West Indies have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the T20 International series against Australia after a vintage Chris Gayle innings paved the way for a six-wicket victory. Batting first, Australia set a modest target of 142 for the home side; it was never going to be enough with Gayle back to his blistering best and his half-century ensured West Indies were home with more than five overs to spare.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gayle
Person
Andre Fletcher
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Ashton Agar
Person
Moises Henriques
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
Riley Meredith
Person
Ben Mcdermott
Person
Matthew Wade
Person
Josh Philippe
Person
Kieron Pollard
Person
Justin Langer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#T20#The West Indies
