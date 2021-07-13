Australia blown away by Gayle force as West Indies take unassailable lead in T20I series

West Indies 142 for 4 (Gayle 67, Pooran 32*, Meredith 3-48) beat Australia 141 for 6 (Henriques 33, Walsh 2-18) by six wickets. West Indies have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the T20 International series against Australia after a vintage Chris Gayle innings paved the way for a six-wicket victory. Batting first, Australia set a modest target of 142 for the home side; it was never going to be enough with Gayle back to his blistering best and his half-century ensured West Indies were home with more than five overs to spare.