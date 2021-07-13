Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Anaplasmosis: Symptoms & Signs

By Melissa Conrad Stöppler, MD
MedicineNet.com
 13 days ago

Anaplasmosis is a tick-borne disease. The condition affects people of all ages who are exposed to tick bites. The majority of cases have been reported in the U.S. during the summer months. It is most common in the upper Midwest and northeast regions of the U.S. The condition was first...

#Bacteria#Ticks#Upper Midwest#Disease
