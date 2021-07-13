Stranger Things Weekend & Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Series
Post-game fireworks on tap July 16-17, Bulls to pay homage to popular Netflix series on July 17-18 Following their six-game road trip in Norfolk, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a twelve-game homestand, starting with a six-game series versus Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, July 13. The series features Wizarding Wednesday (July 14), Beats, Bands and Baseball (July 15), Friday Night Fireworks (July 16), Saturday Night Fireworks (July 17), and Stranger Things Weekend (July 17-18).www.capitolbroadcasting.com
