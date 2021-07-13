Stranger Things Weekend & Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Series

Bulls add fireworks shows after remaining Saturday home games, additional series vs. Gwinnett set for Sept. 22-26 The Durham Bulls have announced the addition of seven fireworks shows to the 2021 promotions schedule, including all remaining Saturday night home contests, increasing the number of remaining post-game fireworks displays from five to 12. In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Bulls have also announced they will play five more home games this year, hosting the Gwinnett Stripers for a five-game set at the DBAP from Wednesday, September 22 through Sunday, September 26 as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason tournament.