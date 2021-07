Your home isn’t just the place where you live, it’s also likely one of your biggest investments. Homeowners insurance is a good way to protect yourself against losing your home and its contents to a fire or other unexpected disaster. If you have a mortgage, it's also often required by your lender to protect that company's investment, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains. But premiums can vary from insurer to insurer, as can the details of out-of-pocket expenses if you do file a claim. That's why we put together our rating of the Cheapest Homeowners Insurance Companies of 2021.