Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

What to do if your A/C goes out during the extreme heat

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxEFE_0av8y0sI00

Even though we expect temperatures to drop a little this week it is still dangerous to be without an air conditioner in the Las Vegas valley.

Experts say the best thing you can do while you wait for a fix is going to a friend's house or even a hotel.

But if you can't, there are things you can do to stay safe.

Close all of your blinds and turn on fans. Some airflow is better than none.

There are also various window coverings that will help keep the heat out.

Other tips include not using heat-generating devices like your oven, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Also, turn off the lights.

If it is cooler at night, go ahead and open your windows if you can.

And if you or your pets start to overheat, cold water (but not too cold for animals) and cool towels will help.

OTHER HEAT SAFETY TIPS

Comments / 2

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A C#Hot Weather#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy