What to do if your A/C goes out during the extreme heat

Even though we expect temperatures to drop a little this week it is still dangerous to be without an air conditioner in the Las Vegas valley.

Experts say the best thing you can do while you wait for a fix is going to a friend's house or even a hotel.

But if you can't, there are things you can do to stay safe.

Close all of your blinds and turn on fans. Some airflow is better than none.

There are also various window coverings that will help keep the heat out.

Other tips include not using heat-generating devices like your oven, stove, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Also, turn off the lights.

If it is cooler at night, go ahead and open your windows if you can.

And if you or your pets start to overheat, cold water (but not too cold for animals) and cool towels will help.

