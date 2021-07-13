11 breakthrough COVID-19 cases confirmed at Sunrise Hospital

More breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clark County.

Sunrise Hospital says 11 vaccinated employees tested positive recently for the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The CEO of the hospital says the source of the outbreak was an off-site private party last week.

All who tested positive are doing well and have returned to work.

He says the workers recognized their own symptoms and chose to get tested.

The hospital says there were no exposures to patients.

The Southern Nevada Health District told 13 Action News that it was notified about the breakthrough and conducted an investigation and contact tracing. SNHD says that the staff members contacted during the investigation isolated themselves as part of COVID-19 protocols. In addition, there have been no reported secondary cases and the investigation has been closed.

At the request of the Health District, Sunrise Hospital conducted a preliminary investigation of its vaccine administration and storage practices and found no evidence of improper storage or handling issues.

To date, more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clark County.