Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST TUESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 1150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest out of the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes and some roads are impassible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED