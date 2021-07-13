IMPARED OPERATOR WHO CAUSED MULTIPLE CRASHES IN WOBURN TO APPEAR IN COURT ON FIREARMS AND TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Thursday, June 28, just before 9:30 p.m. Trooper Gregory Gough, assigned to the Massachusetts State Police-Andover Barracks was tasked with responding to a traffic crash reported on Route 93 Southbound in Woburn. After arriving to that location and speaking with the operator on scene and a witness, Trooper Gough determined a vehicle that had been rear-ended had stopped to exchange information, but the other vehicle had fled the scene. As Trooper Gough was concluding his investigation and securing the scene of the crash, he heard radio traffic describing a crash further down the roadway involving a vehicle matching the description provided by the operator and witness he had been speaking to which had caused the first crash.