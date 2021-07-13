Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

IMPARED OPERATOR WHO CAUSED MULTIPLE CRASHES IN WOBURN TO APPEAR IN COURT ON FIREARMS AND TRAFFICKING CHARGES

mspnews.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, June 28, just before 9:30 p.m. Trooper Gregory Gough, assigned to the Massachusetts State Police-Andover Barracks was tasked with responding to a traffic crash reported on Route 93 Southbound in Woburn. After arriving to that location and speaking with the operator on scene and a witness, Trooper Gough determined a vehicle that had been rear-ended had stopped to exchange information, but the other vehicle had fled the scene. As Trooper Gough was concluding his investigation and securing the scene of the crash, he heard radio traffic describing a crash further down the roadway involving a vehicle matching the description provided by the operator and witness he had been speaking to which had caused the first crash.

mspnews.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Woburn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Traffic Accident#Impared#Troopers#Ems#Woburn District Court#Speeding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
POTUSNBC News

Biden considering vaccine mandate for all federal employees

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering a requirement for all federal employees to get the Covid vaccine, he told reporters on Tuesday. "That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were." This comes on the heels of new...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy