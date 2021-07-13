Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Hints from Heloise: Pretty pebbles

Temple Daily Telegram
 13 days ago

Dear Heloise: Living out in the country, I often take long walks, and I notice stones along the road. Some have interesting markings; others are a pretty color. I started to collect these stones and found uses for them. I put them in the bottom of vases, about 3 inches deep, fill with water and put cut flowers in the vase. This not only keeps the vase from tipping over, but helps to hold the flowers in place. I also fill attractive glass containers with these stones and display them on a long buffet table in my dining room.

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pebbles#Flowers#P O Box 795001
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
EnvironmentTemple Daily Telegram

Hints from Heloise: Stay cool when temperatures rise

The heat is on. Hot temperatures are here for the summer, and they can take a dangerous toll on people, pets and pocketbooks. Let’s take a look at some hints to save money on your summer cooling bills:. Limit the use of large appliances like clothes dryers and ovens. Perhaps...
PetsCleveland Daily Banner

7-14 Heloise

Dear Heloise: Use frozen grapes to cool a glass of wine. This does not water down the beverage, and you can eat them when done. — Jane G., Woodbine, …
Washington Post

Hints From Heloise: Strategies for keeping cool on sizzling days

The heat is on. Hot temperatures are here for the summer, and they can take a dangerous toll on people, pets and pocketbooks. Let’s take a look at some hints to save money on your summer cooling bills:. ● Limit the use of large appliances such as clothes dryers and...
LifestyleWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: Brewed coffee with just the push of a button

Dear Heloise: Before I go to bed at night, I clean out the coffee pot, put in a new filter and fill with my favorite brand of coffee. Then I pour the right amount of water. In the morning I just press the button and the coffee starts brewing while I shower. It's easier and quicker to not fuss with making coffee in the morning. This way, I can enjoy my coffee while I get dressed.
San Antonio, TXmainstreet-nashville.com

Hints from Heloise: Inform your kids about COVID

Make sure kids and teens get good information on COVID from lots of different sources, not just from their friends and social media. Do your homework; make sure you understand as many ins and outs about the virus as you can, and sit down with your child and have an honest conversation about the virus.
LifestylePosted by
Only In North Carolina

The Best Hunting Ground For Sand Dollars In North Carolina Is Along The Beach At Sand Dollar Island

Whether you are superstitious or not, chances are you consider yourself lucky when you find a sand dollar while walking the beach. Some people do consider such a find as a lucky omen with prophetic significance. Either way, you’re sure to get a kick out of visiting an island sandbar along the North Carolina coast […] The post The Best Hunting Ground For Sand Dollars In North Carolina Is Along The Beach At Sand Dollar Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleletterpile.com

Diamonds In The Rough Have It Tough In A World Of Pebbles

Emee.chan is a writer trying to depict humans. She tries to understand the motives behind their actions. Nondescript and unimportant. Yet you choose to find solace in the dark. You are like the sun, warming anyone. Who enjoys your presence,. But you push them all away with your coldness. You...
Relationship AdviceTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Looking for Love

Dear Annie: This will be my first time writing to you. I have read your previous work, and you give sound advice, so I pray you can do the same for me. I have had issues in finding a woman for me, and this is nothing new. I had this same issue starting back in high school. I admit that, at first, I did nothing about it, thinking it would just work itself out. I had time, after all.
RelationshipsTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Grandma feels forgotten

Dear Annie: I was married for 28 years to a man who was incredibly emotionally abusive. He came and went as if our home were a hotel, and he cheated on me with other women. It took me a long time to “find the door” to leave, but I got a master’s degree while going to school at night and got a teaching job, which allowed me the independence to leave. Besides being abusive, he would use our money for himself. He bought cars and other items while we struggled with basic needs.
PetsAPG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi, Hello, Hiya, Howdy! We are The Grateful kittens, mostly, with a few other grateful orphans added just to increase our cuteness to an irresistible level. In case you are confused by the difference between Grateful and grateful, we littermates were all named after songs by the Grateful Dead, that awesome old American rock band that played improvisational psychedelic music like “Sugaree,” and “Stella Blue” and “Ramble on Rose” and “Cumberland Blues” and “Sweet Jane” and “Casey Jones” and “Uncle John’s Band.” The other kittens photographed with us are just grateful, but that’s pretty cool, too, because it means that they know how lucky they are!
Personal FinanceThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

HINTS FROM HELOISE

Whelp, we’ve probably known about it for a while, and we just don’t like to face it or talk about it: debt. The average American has anywhere between $40,000 and $90,000 in total debt, many experts agree. Debt can come from many sources, but a big reason for all...
mainstreet-nashville.com

Hints from Heloise: Hot cars can be dangerous

Every summer we tackle the difficult subject of kids and pets and hot cars. Here we go again. The temperature inside a parked car, when the temperature is 70 degrees outside, can climb to 100 degrees in only 20 minutes. If it’s a very hot day? The car’s interior temperature can go up to 140. And heat plus humidity is even worse.
Interior DesignThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

HINTS FROM HELOISE

Going back into the office is what lots of us are doing. We can now reclaim the living room as what it was meant for: living, relaxing and entertaining, instead of office space. Let’s look at the basics of how we should decorate the living room for fun and function. There are five elements:

Comments / 0

Community Policy