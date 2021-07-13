Hints from Heloise: Pretty pebbles

Hi, Hello, Hiya, Howdy! We are The Grateful kittens, mostly, with a few other grateful orphans added just to increase our cuteness to an irresistible level. In case you are confused by the difference between Grateful and grateful, we littermates were all named after songs by the Grateful Dead, that awesome old American rock band that played improvisational psychedelic music like “Sugaree,” and “Stella Blue” and “Ramble on Rose” and “Cumberland Blues” and “Sweet Jane” and “Casey Jones” and “Uncle John’s Band.” The other kittens photographed with us are just grateful, but that’s pretty cool, too, because it means that they know how lucky they are!