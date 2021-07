Children of Men has some of the best long takes in cinema, and we can learn a thing or two from its best oner. Long takes are one of the ways great directors love to show off their filmmaking skills. The point of the long take, or the oner, is to film an entire scene in one take or at least make it look like it was done in one take. Long takes are used as a storytelling tool to allow the audience to see the film from a singular point of view. This means that the lens can choose how it’s telling a story from a specific character or a non-subjective point of view.