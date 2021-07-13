Dear Annie: Grandma feels forgotten
Dear Annie: I was married for 28 years to a man who was incredibly emotionally abusive. He came and went as if our home were a hotel, and he cheated on me with other women. It took me a long time to “find the door” to leave, but I got a master’s degree while going to school at night and got a teaching job, which allowed me the independence to leave. Besides being abusive, he would use our money for himself. He bought cars and other items while we struggled with basic needs.www.tdtnews.com
Comments / 0