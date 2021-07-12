good point

Last Sunday Night I watched the Futures All-Star Baseball Game for the first time. The Futures Game has been played annually since 1999, but Sunday Night when I came across the game on television, it was the first time I had ever seen or even heard of it. My grandson filled me in on all the history and details of the game. He told me that I have actually watched the game before but for the first decade or so the team names were different. For years the teams were selected from the minor league teams but the teams were called the World Team and the USA team. Today the players are still the future stars selected from minor league teams, but the team names have been changed. In 2019 the team names were changed to the National League and American League teams, the same as the Major League All-Star Game.