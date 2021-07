It's Hot or Not time as Sportsmail's CRAIG HOPE tells us what's been making him feel warm and what's left him feeling cold this week... As a boy, opponents accused him of being too old to play, so big and so good was he. Pick on someone your own size was the message. So he did. Sadly for us, he picked England's penalty-takers. The Italy keeper was Player of the Tournament, too. When his country needed him, he stood up like a man. Then again, they have been saying that about him for years.