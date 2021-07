For the first time in a decade, the Stamps are looking for a new punter. But how do you go about replacing a guy like Rob Maver?. Well, in short, you don’t. “Rob Maver is a Hall of Famer,” said punter hopeful Ronnie Pfeffer. “There’s a reason why he played so long and so well. I don’t look at it like I’m coming in and trying to replace him and do what he did. You can’t replace him.