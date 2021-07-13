Cancel
Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

Posted by
Fox News

DOJ declares vaccine mandates legal

Federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines that are under emergency use authorization, the Department of Justice concluded in an opinion. Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, California and New York City – said Monday they would require...
creators.com

Break Rules

America has so many regulations that today, often the only way to do something new, to create something great, to (SET IATL)prosper is to ignore rules. Minutes before SpaceX launched a rocket, the government told the company that the launch would violate its license. SpaceX launched anyway. CEO Elon Musk...
Parents Magazine

Win this Nursing Pillow and Positioner

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 7/14/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 7/15/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
Chicago, IL101wkqx.com

Ticket Blitz Thursday – Return To Live – Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station WKQX (“Station”), owned and operated by Cumulus Media Holdings Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies, 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive, Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60611, during normal business hours Monday through Friday, Station website www.101wkqx.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Posted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
digitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Posted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
Posted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
saportareport.com

Supreme Court Issues Impactful Decision Concerning Voting Rights Act Section 2 Challenges

On July 1, 2021 the Supreme Court handed down its decision in a highly anticipated voting rights case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The case arrived at the Court as a result of past litigation filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and certain affiliates challenging the validity of two provisions in the State of Arizona’s voting framework under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). While VRA Section 2 cases have previously come before the Court for consideration in matters involving redistricting challenges and vote-dilution claims, Brnovich represents the Court’s attempt at answering the important question of how to answer a Section 2 challenge to state laws governing the time, place and manner of an election. As summarized below, the impact of the Court’s ruling will have a profound effect on how courts interpret VRA Section 2 challenges going forward, and the ability of plaintiffs to challenge facially-neutral state election laws based purely upon allegations of disparate impact on certain groups of voters.

