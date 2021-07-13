Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Direct flights save lives! New airline routes can increase kidney sharing by more than 7%

By Institute for Operations Research, the Management Sciences
MedicalXpress
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a supply and demand problem, it's a transportation problem, it's a donor problem—and that just scratches the surface. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, every 9 minutes a new patient is added to the organ waiting list. Every day 17 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. New research in the INFORMS journal Management Science tackles the transportation part of this problem.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Procurement#Organ Transplantation#Kidneys#Kidney Transplantation#Kidney Transplants#Airline#Johns Hopkins University#Operations#The University Of Texas#Transportation#The Carey Business School#O R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Study: Dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% offering high surgeon, patient satisfaction after cataract surgery

Cathleen McCabe, MD, presents results of a retrospective study highlighting the effectiveness of dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% following cataract surgery. Dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% (Dexycu, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals) offered a high level of surgeon and patient satisfaction in a retrospective study of the drug’s performance, according to Cathleen M. McCabe, MD, who presented results of the study during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery 2021 annual meeting in Las Vegas.
TravelFOXBusiness

American Airlines planning to add more than 1,300 new pilots by end of 2022

American Airlines plans to hire more than 1,300 new pilots by the end of 2022 as the airline sees an increased demand for travel following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Captain Chip Long, American’s vice president of flight operations, sent out a letter to employees announcing the hiring drive...
TravelForbes

Samaná Welcomes New American Airlines Route To And From Charlotte

When travelers think of visiting the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana or Santo Domingo might be the first destinations that come to mind. However, Samaná is making news in its own right, with the recent launch of an airline route to this peninsula from a major U.S. airport hub. On June...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Airlines Carried 14% More Passengers in April Than in March

U.S. airlines carried 47.2 million systemwide (domestic and international) scheduled service passengers in April 2021, seasonally-adjusted, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), up 14.3% from March. BTS reported 43.2 million domestic passengers and 4.0 million international passengers on U.S. airlines flights in April. U.S. airline traffic reports are...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Avelo Airlines Launches A New Route From The Greater Bay Area

US startup carrier Avelo has announced another route from the Greater Bay Area. Avelo will begin flying from Greater Bay Area/Sonoma County Airport to Las Vegas from 16th September onwards. Routes between the two states are some of the busiest, and Avelo is hoping to break in with its low prices and direct connectivity.
HealthMedicalXpress

First US-based artificial heart implant for French firm

French company Carmat announced its first human artificial heart implant in the United States on Thursday, as part of a clinical study. The total artificial heart, called Aeson, is already available in Europe, according to the company's website. This "first US-based clinical study will be decisive for our development in...
Hyattsville, MDMedicalXpress

1999 to 2019 saw drop in rate of unintentional drowning deaths

(HealthDay)—From 1999 to 2019, there was a 38 percent decrease in the rate of unintentional drowning deaths among children, according to a July data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Merianne Rose Spencer, M.P.H., from the National Center for Health...
New York City, NYNew York Post

COVID-19 vaccines saved more than 8,000 lives in NYC, study says

Coronavirus vaccinations prevented a staggering 8,300 deaths and 44,000 hospitalizations in New York City during the first six months of 2021, according to preliminary new figures from a Yale University study conducted with the city’s Health Department. Overall, the data released Wednesday shows that the jabs campaign stopped a projected...
IndustryMedicalXpress

Expert discusses rapid mRNA vaccine production

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the successful advancement of mRNA vaccine technology. This has however left many people wondering how it is mRNA vaccines were developed so quickly. Bill Anderson, professor emeritus in chemical engineering, provides answers to this and other questions. How do mRNA vaccines work?. mRNA vaccines...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy