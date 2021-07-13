Direct flights save lives! New airline routes can increase kidney sharing by more than 7%
It's a supply and demand problem, it's a transportation problem, it's a donor problem—and that just scratches the surface. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, every 9 minutes a new patient is added to the organ waiting list. Every day 17 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. New research in the INFORMS journal Management Science tackles the transportation part of this problem.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0