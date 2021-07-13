Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse

By FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYNbL_0av8waIf00
Marcus Rashford faced a wave of racist abuse after missing a penalty during England's Euro 2020 final defeat /POOL/AFP

England's Marcus Rashford said he will "never apologise for who I am" in an emotional statement after receiving racist abuse over the Euro 2020 final defeat.

The Manchester United forward was one of three players, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who were attacked by racist trolls after missing penalties in Sunday's 3-2 shoot-out defeat by Italy.

"I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that," Rashford wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Rashford, who came on late in the second period of extra time, apologised for his penalty miss and said "something didn't feel quite right" when he came to take the kick.

"It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had gone differently," he wrote.

"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from," Rashford added.

Images on social media showed a mural honouring Rashford in his hometown of Withington had been defaced before locals covered the hateful language with messages of support.

"Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears," Rashford said.

He added that he was proud to have worn the England jersey during his side's first major final appearance in 55 years, and grateful for the "brotherhood" that was created in the England camp.

The racist attacks were strongly condemned by the English Football Association whose president, Prince William, said he was "sickened" by the abuse.

England's players made a powerful stand against racism during the tournament, taking a knee before their games including Sunday's final.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#England#British Royal Family#Uk#The Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Daily Mail

'All I can say is sorry': Marcus Rashford posts long, heartfelt response to England's agonising penalty shootout loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final... with Man United star apologising for missing spot-kick and responding to racist abuse

Marcus Rashford has revealed his penalty agony after missing during England's shootout defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The Manchester United striker was brought on in the last minute of extra time to take a spot-kick, but his effort clipped the outside of a post. Jadon...
Posted by
The Independent

Marcus Rashford mural vandalised with racist graffiti, police say

An official probe has been launched after a mural honouring footballer Marcus Rashford was defaced following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, police have announced.Graffiti – which Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described as “racially aggravated” – appeared on the artwork, in Withington, Manchester, after the match. It was not immediately clear what had been written, but a local man, Ed Wellard, was pictured covering up the words with bin liners. Later on Monday, residents from Withington – where Rashford is from – decorated the black squares with messages of love and support for him....
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Anton Ferdinand claims England should be BANNED from hosting 2030 World Cup after Euros final was marred by ticketless fans storming Wembley and racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho

Anton Ferdinand believes England should be barred from hosting another major football tournament until racist abuse and social disorder problems can be eradicated from the game. England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday was marred by scores of ticketless fans trying to break into Wembley, while Marcus Rashford, Jadon...
Societychatsports.com

'As a society we need to do better': Jadon Sancho speaks out about racist abuse he and his 'brothers' Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka received after Euro 2020 and insists 'hate will never win' - before revealing post-final feeling was the 'worst I've felt

Jadon Sancho has insisted 'we need to do better as a society' and 'hold people accountable' as he spoke out for the first time after he and his 'brothers' Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka received racial abuse. The 21-year-old was a victim of vile racial abuse after he was one...
Premier League90min.com

Marcus Rashford murals messages kept alive through digital Wall of Hope

BT’s Hope United campaign is keeping the Marcus Rashford tribute messages alive in collaboration with Withington Walls by creating a newly commissioned virtual Wall of Hope. The physical messages and tributes that were attached to the Rashford mural in Withington in the wake of the Euro 2020 final have been moved to protect them from the weather after recent rain, but the new virtual project means that the messages of hope can live on for everyone to see.
SocietyBBC

Euro 2020: Man held after racist tweet sent to Marcus Rashford

A man has been arrested after a racist tweet was sent to Marcus Rashford. West Mercia Police said the 50-year-old man, from Powick, near Worcester, was held on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after reports of the tweet posted on Sunday. Media reports said the offensive tweet appeared on the...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy