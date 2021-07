The European Central Bank (ECB) is deciding whether or not to move to an exploratory phase with the digital euro. “It will touch people’s lives in a very intimate way,” Lagarde said. “What we’ve heard from the people is that they want privacy to be protected.” At the same time, Lagarde emphasized that it should not accelerate money laundering of the financing of terrorism. For that reason the right balance has to be struck on each and every aspect, she stressed.