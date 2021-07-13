Cancel
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Previous event-only spirits now permanent additions

By Elias
nintendoeverything.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed out on spirits from Monster Hunter Rise and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, its a good time to go check the shop lineup and spirit board in game. Three different spirits from each title will be available for players to permanently add to their collection, despite being event-only when first introduced. Players can now collect them at their leisure, since this time they won’t be going away. Check out the notes below via Perfectly Nintendo for details about which spirits are included:

