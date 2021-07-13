Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Topix closes at near one-month high as investors await earnings

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Tuesday, with the broad Topix index hitting a near one-month high, after markets recovered from last week’s sell-off and awaited a slew of corporate earnings for a fresh readout on the country’s economic health.

Nikkei share average closed 0.52% higher at 28,718.24, while the broader Topix gained 0.73% to 1,967.64, its highest close since June 16.

Both indexes have quickly recovered from last week’s tumble, which many investors attributed to concerns over Delta variant as well as big selling from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) related to their dividend payment.

U.S. earnings season kicked off this week and many Japanese companies are expected to announce their quarterly numbers from this month-end until mid-August, making earnings the main focus of the market.

A broad range of stocks gained, with all but four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes trading in the black.

Cyclical, value-oriented shares led the gains, including shippers, securities brokerages, and insurers.

Value-oriented shares outperformed with gains of 1.1%, compared with a 0.4% rise in growth shares.

“I am a bit cautious about the outlook, though. Growth shares are expensive and it will take some time before their earnings will catch up with expectations. On the other hand, value shares have risen over the past seven months or so and looking at the past their rally has not lasted longer than that,” Takenori Yamamoto, portfolio manager at Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management said.

Tama Home soared 17.6% to its record high after the home builder posted upbeat earnings due to stronger post-pandemic demand.

Cosmos Pharmaceutical gained 9.3% after the drugstore chain operator posted forecast-beating earnings.

Kakuyasu dropped 3.3% after the alcohol retailer withdrew its earnings outlook for the current year through March 2022, citing uncertainties due to the government’s renewed bans on alcohol being served in restaurants. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topix#Japanese#Tama Home#Cosmos Pharmaceutical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

PRECIOUS METALS-Gold rises with investors awaiting Fed meeting

Jul 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and concerns about rising coronavirus cases around the world fueled demand for the precious metal as investors waited for the Fed meeting Federal this week. * Spot gold was up 0.4% to $ 1,808.16 an ounce at...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Record-breaking day for U.S. stocks; Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 soar

NEW YORK, New York - There is no holding back U.S. stocks. Despite the Covid-19 Delta variant sweeping the country, investors are weighing into sharemarkets like hotcakes. All the major indices traded higher for the fourth day in a row, with the Nasdaq Composite, Standard and Poor's 500, and Dow Jones index, each hitting new all-time closing highs.
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Rebounded As Emerging Markets Tumbled

American shares recovered with a strong gain for the trading week through Friday, July 23, posting the highest increase for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VTI) rallied 2.3% last week, recovering all the losses in...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds near multi-month highs as Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered near its strongest level since early April against the euro on Monday, as financial markets looked ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. The greenback was also close to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Erase Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after halting the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 800 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,320-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares track global peers higher, but virus woes cap gains

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday, as they caught the tailwind from a bounce in global peers on positive corporate earnings, though gains were curbed by investor concerns that a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections could dampen economic recovery. Nikkei average rose as much as 1.77%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding almost 400 points to be above the 27,900 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news and signs of economic revival fueled investor risk appetite.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders continue to be spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in several markets in the region and across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Traders are now looking ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for direction. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
StocksNBC New York

European Stocks Close Slightly Lower as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. German business sentiment fell unexpectedly in July, the Ifo Institute's monthly survey showed Monday, as supply chain constraints and rising Covid-19 infections dampened recent optimism. European stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, tracking lackluster global...
Businessfidelity.com

German Bund yield falls to 5-1/2 month lows as stocks wobble

(Reuters) - Germany's. 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, as German business sentiment fell unexpectedly and world stocks sold off on concerns over tightening regulations in. China. . The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from 101.7 in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Monday, giving up early gains amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 20 points at 52,955 as investors react to the quarterly earnings of biggies Reliance, ICICI Bank and ITC. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 13 points to 15,843.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breaking above the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The market is supported by materials stocks. Traders remain concerned as the nation's the biggest cities are under strict lockdown amid the resurgence in coronavirus cases.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares open flat as consumer stocks counter weak financials

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Monday as financials negated gains in consumer and pharma stocks, while investors awaited earnings reports from a slew of corporate heavyweights, including Tata Motors. By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.07% at 15,845.10 and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end lower on banks, auto stocks

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in banks and auto stocks ahead of earnings reports from a slew of market heavyweights including Tata Motors. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.20% lower at 15,824.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE...

Comments / 0

Community Policy