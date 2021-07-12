CLIMB celebrates 35 years of helping single moms

CHEYENNE — Over the last 35 years, thousands of single moms gained skills to improve their own lives and the lives of their children with the help of Climb Wyoming. Through life skills training, mental health services, and job training and placement, Climb has empowered women across the state to break the cycle of poverty and build a better future for their families – having spread to 17 counties in the state since its inception in Cheyenne in 1986.