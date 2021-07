I was talking with a friend recently and discussing just how tired we were. It’s not just a “take a nap” tired either. It’s a weariness that’s been brought on by the stress of the pandemic. Shutting everything down in the blink of an eye and opening up at somewhat of the same speed. For months we were given instructions on how to be closed and it feels like one day we were closed and the next we were opened and we weren’t given all of the tools we needed to process the trauma that we’d all been through over the last year and more. We spent the last year and more living a life that was slowed down and gave us time to consider what’s important, and then we opened and we were reminded that we used to go, go, go and it was time to return to it, whether we like it or not.