Have You Played... Loop Hero?
Than another thing? Doesn't sound right. Something's either unique or it isn't. But I'll be damned if Loop Hero is one of the most unique games I've ever played. Watching your hero cycle endlessly around a closed loop, auto-battling ever-tougher enemies while you play tiles in and around the loop to help your hero "remember" their surroundings and grow in strength? Leave off a moment, please; my "intrigued" button needs a moment to recover.www.rockpapershotgun.com
Comments / 0