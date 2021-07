What happens in the West definitely is not staying there as smoke from wildfires fueled by climate change blankets the Eastern U.S. with dangerous air pollution. New York City's air quality was the worst in the world on Tuesday, posing a danger to everyone, not just groups considered more vulnerable than the general population. Even thinned by its 2,500 mile journey across the continent, smoke was so thick George Pope, a professor of earth and environmental studies at Montclair State University, couldn't see Manhattan from his New Jersey office.