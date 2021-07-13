The Google Nest Hub's sleep features are dream-worthy

For many, the best smart display is the one that features whichever virtual assistant they prefer, whether it be Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. However, despite its sluggish performance, it’s hard to argue against the Google Nest Hub if you’re already invested in Google’s ecosystem or own one of the many products under the Nest umbrella. The latest model touts a 7-inch display, reliable sleep tracking, and better sound, thanks to a 1.7-inch driver, rendering it more than just a premium photo frame that rolls through images you have stored in the cloud. And like all smart displays, it allows you to control every facet of your home, from your lighting and the TV to the temperature in your living room.