Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Google Nest Hub's sleep features are dream-worthy

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you already have a smart home or are just dipping your toes into automating your lights, entertainment, shopping lists, and so on, you’re probably aware of Google’s position as a leader in the field. The tech giant released its first smart home device in 2016, and subsequent offerings include features that aim to give users more bang for their buck.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Study#The Google Nest Hub#Reviewed#Apple Watch#Spotify#The Nest Hub#Google Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Netflix
Related
ElectronicsThe Verge

BuyDig’s Google Nest Hub bundles are steeply discounted on eBay

For many, the best smart display is the one that features whichever virtual assistant they prefer, whether it be Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. However, despite its sluggish performance, it’s hard to argue against the Google Nest Hub if you’re already invested in Google’s ecosystem or own one of the many products under the Nest umbrella. The latest model touts a 7-inch display, reliable sleep tracking, and better sound, thanks to a 1.7-inch driver, rendering it more than just a premium photo frame that rolls through images you have stored in the cloud. And like all smart displays, it allows you to control every facet of your home, from your lighting and the TV to the temperature in your living room.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale

We keep on getting some crazy deals. This time we head over to eBay, where you will find several Google Nest Hub Display combos on sale. First up, we have the Google Nest Hub Smart Display with a Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker selling for just $100. Now, this means that you basically get the Nest Mini, a $35 value, for free since the 2nd gen Nest Hub regularly goes for $100 alone. Now, if you don’t want a Google Nest Mini, and you’d rather get another Google Nest speaker, you can also get the combo that features a Google Nest Smart Speaker for $139, down from its regular $230 price tag. Which means you get to save $91.
Technology9to5Google

Google Workspace accounts can now use Assistant on Nest Hubs, speakers

Back in March, Google made Assistant generally available for all enterprise accounts on Android. Workspace users will soon be able to use Google Assistant on the Nest Hub Max and other dedicated devices. On phones, Assistant is meant to help you accomplish work tasks like joining an ongoing video meeting,...
TechnologyAndroid Central

Google Assistant is turning your Nest Hub Max into a work-from-home hub

Google Assistant is enabled for workspace accounts on smart displays. Users will be able to use Google Assistant to enter meetings from their Nest Hub. The feature is rolling out to Workspace accounts over the next two weeks. Google has been busy updating Workspace with new tiers and features. The...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 vs. Nest Hub (2nd Gen): Which should you buy?

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) has a good enough speaker that you'll be happy watching a YouTube Video or listening to a podcast, but it won't start a party. The display is vibrant and makes a beautiful digital photo frame. Because it can act as a Cast target, you'll be able to send videos or music to it from your phone. The Sleep Sensing is a nice bonus to monitor your sleep quality; however, the 7-inch display may be too large for a bedside table.
TechnologyThe Verge

Android TV is swiping some of Google TV’s best features

Android TV is swiping some of the best content discovery tools from the Google TV platform, including a watchlist and more finely tuned recommendations. Beginning this week, Android TV users will be able to add titles to a watchlist that will populate as a row in the Discover tab. To add movies and series to this section, users can either select “watchlist” from a title’s details page or long-press on a title from the Discover tab and select “add to watchlist.” Additionally, users will be able to add shows to this section from their other gadgets with Google search or by using the Google TV mobile app.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021

It's 2021 and portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen. They come in all different shapes and sizes, with different sound qualities and price points. But before actually buying a portable Bluetooth speaker, there are a lot of different factors that you should consider. Ultimate Ears Boom 3. Best...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Is Available Today On Amazon For $149

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is offered by Amazon for $148.95. Today’s deal is stable for $180 and the second-lowest price of the year is matched. If your hands (or rather your wrist) were to go to one of the high-end smart clock smarts of Fitbit, there is a terrific way of doing this without bankruptcy. The Versa 2 battery life gives up to 6 days per charge for tracking your coronary heart rate, burnt calories, steps, etc. You can choose to keep the large display in the constant mode so that you can always benefit from built-in Spotify and Alexa compatibility and the full sleep score feature.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Smart home gadgets for the entire family to enjoy

You don’t need to break the bank to kit out your home with smart devices. Whether you want to personalize your audio, feel more secure indoors, breathe healthier air, or monitor all of your smart appliances from one device, we have everything you need with today’s 10 smart home gadgets.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Amazon Alexa Now Supports Multiple Custom Phrases for Routines

Amazon Alexa has received a crucial update that allows users to add custom phrases for an Alexa routine. It works seamlessly with smart home automation, too, making it a must-have for every Alexa-enabled home. Simply put, the feature would allow you to set phrases like “Alexa, I’m home” instead of...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

The best new iPhone feature that will help you meditate, work or sleep

Big Tech developers release regular updates to their software that introduce new features, boost security and more. These incremental updates are supplanted by major releases that sometimes overhaul entire systems. Like it or not, the hype keeps current users interested while attracting new ones. Apple updates its iOS operating system...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

How to switch to Amazon Alexa’s new Echo voice

Amazon’s Alexa has a new voice option, and if you’ve wanted something new in your conversations, switching to a different sounding assistant could do the trick. The company quietly rolled out the new Alexa voice earlier this month, and changing over is straightforward. In fact, you can do it by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy