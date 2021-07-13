The Google Nest Hub's sleep features are dream-worthy
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you already have a smart home or are just dipping your toes into automating your lights, entertainment, shopping lists, and so on, you’re probably aware of Google’s position as a leader in the field. The tech giant released its first smart home device in 2016, and subsequent offerings include features that aim to give users more bang for their buck.www.reviewed.com
Comments / 0