At the Parks

 13 days ago

On Friday, July 23, at 6 p.m., there will be a “Civilian Conservation Corps of Little Pine” program at Little Pine State Park. This program will focus on the history of the Great Depression, life during the Civilian Conservation Corps times, and some of the work that happened in the area. All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to participate. Program may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC Guidelines. Meet at the amphitheater.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Little Pine State Park#Cdc#Hyner Run State Park
