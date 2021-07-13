Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Carmela Gloria Foulk : aka Grandma

By Staff
Lassen County News
 14 days ago

Carmela Gloria Foulk went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2021. Carmela Gloria Foulk (Battiglia) was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Hoboken New Jersey. Carmela’s parents, Frank Battaglia and Mary Rose Zerilli, were betrothed to one another in Calabria Italy, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1900’s. Carmela grew up in Hoboken and Trenton, New Jersey, and this is where she later met Frederic Winfield Foulk. Carmela and Frederic became engaged and were married on Sept. 28, 1952. In February 1953, Frederic loaded up his new bride, his mom, all of his siblings and they made the long trek from Trenton, New Jersey to Rialto, California.

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Susanville, CA
Obituaries
City
Rialto, CA
State
New Jersey State
City
Susanville, CA
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Race#Grandma#Sunday Family Dinners#Calvary Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
CNN

CDC updates guidance, recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain areas

CNN — To prevent further spread of the Delta variant, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.
CBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
Posted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy