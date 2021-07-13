Carmela Gloria Foulk : aka Grandma

Carmela Gloria Foulk went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2021. Carmela Gloria Foulk (Battiglia) was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Hoboken New Jersey. Carmela’s parents, Frank Battaglia and Mary Rose Zerilli, were betrothed to one another in Calabria Italy, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1900’s. Carmela grew up in Hoboken and Trenton, New Jersey, and this is where she later met Frederic Winfield Foulk. Carmela and Frederic became engaged and were married on Sept. 28, 1952. In February 1953, Frederic loaded up his new bride, his mom, all of his siblings and they made the long trek from Trenton, New Jersey to Rialto, California.