Express photographer reviews new equipment

Lockhaven Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe believe this photograph, taken in the The Express’s newsroom, is Jack Frey looking over a new piece of photography equipment with another employee. Frey served as the newspaper’s photographer for many years.

