Susanville, CA

Louise Camacho

By Staff
Lassen County News
 14 days ago

In memory of Louise Camacho. Surrounded by her loved ones, Louise Camacho passed from this life to the next on July 6, 2021. Louise was a first generation American, born to Joseph and Maria Osa, Nov. 7, 1929 in Susanville, California. She was the eighth child out of 10, having four brothers and five sisters. She was raised in a neighborhood mainly of Basques and Italians who worked for the Lassen Lumber Mill. The neighborhood was a close-knit community where Louise kept many of the same friends throughout her lifetime.

#Baseball Games#49ers#Lassen Community College#American#Italians#The Lassen Lumber Mill#Lassen High School#The Rancheria Head Start#Westwood High School#The Marine Corp#The Catholic Church#Giants#Sacred Heart Church
