All children may be offered the Covid vaccine later this year once trials conclude, despite officials being set to stop short of that recommendation on Monday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected to announce that only vulnerable youngsters between the ages of 12 and 15, and 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday, will be offered a jab amid concerns there is too little data on safety and efficacy in young people.