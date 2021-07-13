Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update: Monday, July 12
Fair time is fun time! The 2021 Lassen County Fair will be held July 21 through the 25. The Chamber will be coordinating the fair parade that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Show off your community pride by entering your club or business; entry forms can be downloaded at www.lassencountychamber.org. There is no fee to enter; deadline to enter the parade is Wednesday, July 24. To see the schedule of event for the Lassen County Fair go to www.lassencountyfair.org.www.lassennews.com
