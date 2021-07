I get questions regularly about how people’s computers are running slower than they were when they were new. Well, so am I. After a few years everything slows down a bit. However, with a computer you have some options to speed them up. Many times these recommendations will work and then only sometimes; well, it may be time for a new computer. Let us look today at a few very useful suggestions to speed up your aged computer. (Maybe a year or five years old depending on how much you use it.)