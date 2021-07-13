Cancel
Adrian Lester interview: Why bring up race when it isn’t relevant to the work?

By Claire Allfree
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian Lester knows that audiences coming to see his new play, Hymn, will have certain expectations even before they take their seats. “They will sit before this play, about a friendship between two black men, and they will expect it to offer some sort of justification for the fact their skins are dark,” he says. “But in this play we don’t have to justify our presence. Our presence is simply there.”

