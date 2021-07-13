Cancel
Was the great composer William Byrd secretly a traitor to England?

By Ivan Hewett,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas William Byrd a traitor? It seems an incredible question to ask of the man who could be England’s greatest composer. In quantity and quality, Byrd’s output over the 60 years of his active life almost beggars belief. From 1572 he was at the heart of the new Anglican musical establishment as a member of the Chapel Royal, and went on to become one of the greatest composers for the new Anglican liturgy, writing music that is still sung in churches up and down the land.

www.telegraph.co.uk

