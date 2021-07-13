Book Review: 'No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can' doles out important lessons

When my wife left me for one of her colleagues, my impulse was to throw myself into work and try to ignore it. We were all in the same industry and the situation was common knowledge among my peers, although nobody made reference to it until it came to the planning of an annual charity ball, at which my wife and I – and her new partner – had previously been regular attendees. It was when a colleague said: “I guess you won’t be going this year…,” that it really hit me that there was no corner of my life that wouldn’t be impacted by her betrayal.