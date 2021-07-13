Quick Deficit, Lack of Big Hit Lead to Second Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats Loss in Row
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — As so often happens in sports, the desperation a competitor or team feels when faced with a difficult situation and the adrenaline rush the individual or team uses as fuel for a push toward a specific goal, only to have it naturally fade when the goal – even if only an interim one – is reached, showed signs of having ensnared the recently-surging Chillicothe Mudcats again Monday.www.chillicothenews.com
