Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Hallucinogenic Trip Doesn't Sound Like Fun

Megan Fox thought her romance with Machine Gun Kelly romance would 'never work'. Despite their extreme PDA moments and gung-ho professions of love for one another, Megan Fox thought twice about dating Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, as she recently revealed on "Who What Wear," she had to make a list of pros and cons of pursuing a romantic relationship with the artist and actor. "When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," she said, according to ET. Still, she had to sit down and convince herself to go for it. Describing the pros and cons list, she recalled, "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'" MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, seems to have had less trouble figuring things out after they met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." In a new GQ profile, he confirms he once had a poster of Megan in his bedroom and eventually got a "Transformers" tattoo on his arm. According to the writer, "at least one classmate" of Colson's remembers he predicted he'd "marry her one day."