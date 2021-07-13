Cancel
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Hallucinogenic Trip Doesn't Sound Like Fun

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Megan Fox Slams Critics of Her & MGK's Age Difference. Megan Fox has played a demon on the screen, and now she believes she's experienced eternal damnation in real life as well. The 35-year-old Jennifer's Body star visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, July 12, where she told guest...

E! News

E! News

Us Weekly

Megan Fox Responds to Lala Kent’s Apparent Shade at the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Premiere, ‘Pump Rules’ Star Denies Feud

Water under the bridge? Megan Fox wasn’t too concerned by what some fans thought was a dig by Lala Kent at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere. Fox, 35, didn’t attend the Los Angeles event on Monday, July 19, crediting a rise in the city’s COVID-19 cases for her absence. Kent, 30, accompanied the film’s director and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and seemingly threw shade at the Transformers actress when she posted an Instagram Story photo of herself directly blocking Fox on the movie’s poster.
Megan Fox worried Machine Gun Kelly romance was doomed, more news

Megan Fox thought her romance with Machine Gun Kelly romance would 'never work'. Despite their extreme PDA moments and gung-ho professions of love for one another, Megan Fox thought twice about dating Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, as she recently revealed on "Who What Wear," she had to make a list of pros and cons of pursuing a romantic relationship with the artist and actor. "When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," she said, according to ET. Still, she had to sit down and convince herself to go for it. Describing the pros and cons list, she recalled, "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'" MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, seems to have had less trouble figuring things out after they met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." In a new GQ profile, he confirms he once had a poster of Megan in his bedroom and eventually got a "Transformers" tattoo on his arm. According to the writer, "at least one classmate" of Colson's remembers he predicted he'd "marry her one day."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Movie Director Dishes On "Magic" of Their First Scene Together

Fans can't stop ogling over Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's red hot romance, as they continue to light up the red carpet with their unique kind of Pda (black tongue and all). For movie director Randall Emmett, he got a much more intimate look at their blossoming love life way before the rest of the world was brought up to speed. The filmmaker happened to cast Megan and Mgk in his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming over a year ago. At the time, he had no idea that their onscreen chemistry would translate into real life. This week, Randall looked back on the couple's first scene together as co-stars,...
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Treat Her 3 Kids To A Fun Day Out For Painting Class — Photo

Megan Fox was accompanied by her beau Machine Gun Kelly while treating her three kids — whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green — to a painting class in L.A. Megan Fox, 35, was on mom duty on Sunday, July 18 during a fun outing to a painting class with her three children: Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4. The Transformers actress was pictured with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and her three kids, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, at the Color Me Mine painting studio in Los Angeles. Megan was dressed in a gray shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, while MGK (real name Colson Baker) wore a Rolling Stones t-shirt and red checkered trousers. The couple and Megan’s kids all wore matching white face masks for the family outing.
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox On Initially Having Doubts About Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been a hot Hollywood couple for over a year on the heels of the Transformer star’s divorce to Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage. Fox’s flame has dazzled with their impeccable street style, collaborations and the sweet words they share about their relationship. But as Fox recently admitted, she wasn’t always sure her and the rapper would work as well as they do together.
Machine Gun Kelly shades his own film in new cryptic tweet

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly on Friday made a comment about "trash" movies, days after he and his girlfriend Megan Fox skipped the premiere of their latest movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. According to Fox News, Megan skipped the event due to the...
Machine Gun Kelly Appears To Call His New Film With Megan Fox "Trash"

Machine Gun Kelly appeared to call his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, trash in a new tweet about movies "i'm barely in." Kelly appears in the upcoming film with his partner, Megan Fox. "If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s," Kelly...
Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Calls His and Megan Fox's Own Movie 'Trash' After Skipping Premiere

Machine Gun Kelly may have found love with Megan Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but his feelings for their movie are entirely something else. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer — who has a small role in the film under his real name Colson Baker — seemingly threw shade at the crime thriller, writing on his Twitter, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's 🚮."
Fox News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's former director recalls there being 'magic' between the couple while filming

The director behind the film that brought Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together described the connection between the two as "magic." The 35-year-old actress and her boyfriend didn't make their relationship public until May of 2020, but Randall Emmett recently recalled the couple's connection, which he noticed while on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass."
Machine Gun Kelly brands his movie 'trash'

Machine Gun Kelly has branded his and Megan Fox's movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' as "trash". Machine Gun Kelly has branded his and Megan Fox's movie as "trash". The rapper and his girlfriend - who met on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' - decided to skip the movie's premiere in California, citing the "recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases", but now Kelly has publicly slammed the movie, calling it rubbish.

