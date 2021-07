The week 3 Veto Competition is over within the Big Brother 23 house, and of course, we’re left to wonder where things are going to go from here!. Let’s kick things off here with a quick refresher, just in case you aren’t too up-to-date on the events of the past 24 hours. Xavier nominated Brent and Britini for eviction and then last night, Christian won the Veto! There’s no real reason for him to use it so for the time being, don’t expect a whole lot of drama there.