Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Plasma’s powers of 10 (phases)

By / Deborah Devis
Cosmos
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel discovery suggests magnetised plasma has 10 unique phases, which is a small step on the path to harvesting the fusion energy of stars. This is plasma in a magnetic field, which has weird effects on the geometric properties of atoms in the plasma. It is also the material from which stars are made.

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Energy#Plasma Physics#Engineering#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyScience Now

Giant tsunami from dino-killing asteroid impact revealed in fossilized ‘megaripples’

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.
AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists reveal the sun’s electric field

As the Parker Solar Probe ventures closer to the sun, we are learning new things about our home star. In a new study, physicists led by the University of Iowa report the first definitive measurements of the sun’s electric field, and how the electric field interacts with the solar wind, the fast-flowing current of charged particles that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity - but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" - electronically conductive - at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab. But, as researchers have now demonstrated for the first time, it's not only high pressures that can induce this metallicity in pure water. By bringing pure water into contact with an electron-sharing alkali metal - in this case an alloy of sodium and potassium - free-moving charged...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is 'A New Type of Material', Scientists Say

Push materials to their limits, and strange things can occur – such as the discovery of a previously unknown phase of liquid, which has been reported by scientists looking at the development of super-thin, high-density glass. These types of glass are used in a variety of ways, including in OLED displays and optical fibers, but they can have stability problems. It's through an effort to tackle those problems that this different type of material has come to light. Crucially, the newly discovered liquid phase promises thin glass that's more stable and denser than the materials that have come before – a progression...
AstronomyCosmos

First light detected from behind a black hole

For the first time, astrophysicists have caught sight of light reflected from behind a black hole, proving Einstein right yet again. You may have heard that nothing – not even light – can escape a black hole, but this isn’t strictly true. Anything that crosses the event horizon is forever lost, but the hot disc of matter swirling around the black hole can emit dazzlingly powerful X-rays visible from Earth.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Researchers fabricate logic gates based on neuristors made of 2D materials

Individual neurons in the human brain can efficiently perform so-called Boolean operations; a type of algebraic operations that include union, subtraction and intersection. Computing systems that emulate biological neurons, such as neuromorphic computing systems, however, typically require several devices to complete these operations. Researchers at Fudan University and the Chinese...
SciencePhys.org

Emergent magnetic monopoles isolated using quantum-annealing computer

Using a D-Wave quantum-annealing computer as a testbed, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have shown that it is possible to isolate so-called emergent magnetic monopoles, a class of quasiparticles, creating a new approach to developing "materials by design." "We wanted to study emergent magnetic monopoles by exploiting the collective...
ChemistryPhys.org

A new chromium complex emits light in elusive NIR-II wavelength

Many applications, from fiber-optic telecommunications to biomedical imaging processes require substances that emit light in the near-infrared range (NIR). A research team in Switzerland has now developed the first chromium complex that emits light in the coveted, longer wavelength NIR-II range. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, the team has introduced the underlying concept: a drastic change in the electronic structure of the chromium caused by the specially tailored ligands that envelop it.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A star in a distant galaxy blew up in a powerful explosion, solving an astronomical mystery

Dr. Iair Arcavi, a Tel Aviv University researcher at the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Faculty of Exact Sciences, participated in a study that discovered a new type of stellar explosion - an electron-capture supernova. While they have been theorized for 40 years, real-world examples have been elusive. Such supernovas arise from the explosions of stars 8-9 times the mass of the sun. The discovery also sheds new light on the thousand-year mystery of the supernova from A.D. 1054 that was seen by ancient astronomers, before eventually becoming the Crab Nebula, that we know today.
Webster, TXparabolicarc.com

VASIMR VX-200SS Plasma Rocket Completes Record 88-hour High-power Endurance Test

WEBSTER, Texas (Ad Astra Rocket Co. PR) — Ad Astra Rocket Company’s VASIMR® VX-200SS Plasma Rocket has completed 88 hours of continuous operation at 80 kW at the company’s Texas laboratory near Houston. In doing so, the company establishes a new high-power world endurance record in electric propulsion. The test also demonstrates the maturity of the VASIMR® engine technology as a competitive option for high-power in-space electric propulsion with either solar or nuclear electric power. Electric rockets operating above 50 kW/thruster are considered “high-power.”
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Black Holes Gain New Powers When They Spin Fast Enough

General relativity is a profoundly complex mathematical theory, but its description of black holes is amazingly simple. A stable black hole can be described by just three properties: its mass, its electric charge, and its rotation or spin. Since black holes aren’t likely to have much charge, it really takes just two properties. If you know a black hole’s mass and spin, you know all there is to know about the black hole.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Low-Power Dynamic Manipulation of Single Nanoscale Quantum Objects

Led by Justus Ndukaife, assistant professor of electrical engineering, Vanderbilt researchers are the first to introduce an approach for trapping and moving a nanomaterial known as a single colloidal nanodiamond with nitrogen-vacancy center using low power laser beam. The width of a single human hair is approximately 90,000 nanometers; nanodiamonds are less than 100 nanometers. These carbon-based materials are one of the few that can release the basic unit of all light—a single photon—a building block for future quantum photonics applications, Ndukaife explains.
Sciencearxiv.org

Fluctuation-Dissipation Relation for a Quantum Brownian Oscillator in a Parametrically Squeezed Thermal Field

In this paper we study the nonequilibrium evolution of a quantum Brownian oscillator, modeling the internal degree of freedom of a harmonic atom or an Unruh-DeWitt detector, coupled to a nonequilibrium, nonstationary quantum field and inquire whether a fluctuation-dissipation relation can exist after/if it approaches equilibration. This is a nontrivial issue since a squeezed bath field cannot reach equilibration and yet, as this work shows, the system oscillator indeed can, which is a necessary condition for FDRs. We discuss three different settings: A) The bath field essentially remains in a squeezed thermal state throughout, whose squeeze parameter is a mode- and time-independent constant. This situation is often encountered in quantum optics and quantum thermodynamics. B) The field is initially in a thermal state, but subjected to a parametric process leading to mode- and time-dependent squeezing. This scenario is met in cosmology and dynamical Casimir effect. The squeezing in the bath in both types of processes will affect the oscillator's nonequilibrium evolution. We show that at late times it approaches equilibration, which warrants the existence of an FDR. The trait of squeezing is marked by the oscillator's effective equilibrium temperature, and the factor in the FDR is only related to the stationary component of bath's noise kernel. Setting C) is more subtle: A finite system-bath coupling strength can set the oscillator in a squeezed state even the bath field is stationary and does not engage in any parametric process. The squeezing of the system in this case is in general time-dependent but becomes constant when the internal dynamics is fully relaxed. We begin with comments on the broad range of physical processes involving squeezed thermal baths and end with some remarks on the significance of FDRs in capturing the essence of quantum backreaction in nonequilibrium systems.
ScienceNature.com

Quasi-phase-matched laser wakefield acceleration of electrons in an axially density-modulated plasma channel

Quasi-phase matching in corrugated plasma channels has been proposed as a way to overcome the dephasing limitation in laser wakefield accelerators. In this study, the phase-lock dynamics of a relatively long electron bunch injected in an axially-modulated plasma waveguide is investigated by performing particle simulations. The main objective here is to obtain a better understanding of how the transverse and longitudinal components of the wakefield as well as the initial properties of the beam affect its evolution and qualities. The results indicate that the modulation of the electron beam generates trains of electron microbunches. It is shown that increasing the initial energy of the electron beam leads to a reduction in its final energy spread and produces a more collimated electron bunch. For larger bunch diameters, the final emittance of the electron beam increases due to the stronger experienced transverse forces and the larger diameter itself. Increasing the laser power improves the maximum energy gain of the electron beam. However, the stronger generated focusing and defocusing fields degrade the collimation of the bunch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy