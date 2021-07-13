Lookback: Week of July 13 to July 20

• The first FB-111 supersonic strategic bomber assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base made its debut Saturday afternoon to nearly 1,000 cheering spectators. The plane, christened the “Spirit of Plattsburgh,” passed over the crowd twice before making the final landing approach. During the passes, the pilot demonstrated the FB-111’s sweeping wing concept by flying over once with the wings spread out and once with the wings tucked to the plane’s sides. “She’s beautiful,” one spectator said as the plane, piloted by Col. G.R. Abendhoff, 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing Commander, taxied down the runway to the black hangar for the official ceremonies. At the hangar, the engines made a deafening sound causing many persons to cover their ears. Kathy Montoya, Champlain Valley Apple Blossom Queen, later christened the FB-111 the Spirit of Plattsburgh by pouring the traditional champagne over the plane’s nose.