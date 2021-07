This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. One year ago, in July 2020, we brought you the bombshell news that Dominion Energy was calling it quits in the pipeline business, abandoning the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project (on which they had already spent billions of dollars) and selling its existing (extensive) pipeline network to Warren Buffett for $9.7 billion (see Dominion Cancels Atlantic Coast Pipe, Sells Pipe Biz for $9.7B). Part of the deal included selling Dominion subsidiary Questar Pipeline, a pipeline system located in the Western U.S. That part of the deal ($1.3 billion in cash and $430 million in assumed debt) never consummated and is now officially dead.