There are a couple different ways Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can sell Microsoft 365 backup. First, as a separate line item ‘a la carte’ style, second, as part of your data protection stack, or third, bundled into a managed services agreement (MSA). While all of these methods are better than not selling Microsoft 365 backup, bundling data protection into your MSA does more than just yield the highest margins. See why MSPs are prioritizing business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) as part of a layered security approach to keep businesses running.