All the picks and the rounds and the hours and, eventually, the days kept rolling right along without so much as a word. Notre Dame first baseman Niko Kavadas could only sit and wait and wait through the first two days of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Sunday's first round came and went. The next nine rounds on Monday as well. There were 312 selections made over the first 10 rounds those first two days, and none were Kavadas.