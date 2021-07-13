What is the cost of an insider data breach?

We all use email to send documents, contracts, business information and invoices daily. It is the most common way that businesses communicate. However, the problem is that email is not secure. Your email can be compromised and attacked by cyber criminals that intercept them easily as they travel over a network. If your email is not encrypted, it can be hacked and read as can any email attachments, exposing you and your information to others. As data breaches have become more regular, sensitive data needs to be protected. So, what is email encryption and why is it important?