As we say goodbye to June and welcome in July, the various streaming services have a ton of great titles coming our way. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are delivering so many must-see movies and TV shows over the next seven days that you’ll be spoilt for choice no matter what combination of platforms you’re subscribed to. Countless legendary just-licensed content drops throughout the week, but it’s the unmissable original material you should really keep an eye out for.